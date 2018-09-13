Sei Investments Co. Has $873,000 Position in Fitbit Inc (FIT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 1,671,962.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 133,757 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Fitbit worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,875,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after buying an additional 3,013,819 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $11,707,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,751,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 672,285 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $3,327,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth $2,789,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,550 in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on Fitbit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

