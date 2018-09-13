Sei Investments Co. Has $814,000 Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

FCAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.37). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $28.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

