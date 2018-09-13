Sei Investments Co. Buys New Holdings in Nlight Inc (LASR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

LASR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.73. Nlight Inc has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Nlight news, major shareholder Mv Management Ix Llc sold 1,192,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $30,329,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 1,109,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $28,223,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,481,622 shares of company stock valued at $63,132,464.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

