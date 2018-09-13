SCP Investment LP Takes $4.11 Million Position in IMPINJ Inc (PI)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 186,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. IMPINJ accounts for approximately 2.0% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $6,207,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the first quarter worth about $371,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of PI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMPINJ Inc has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.59.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

