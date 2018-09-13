SCP Investment LP Invests $2.72 Million in RPC, Inc. (RES) Stock

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. RPC comprises 1.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 0.09% of RPC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,748,000 after buying an additional 105,394 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in RPC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,648,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in RPC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,446,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPC by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,021,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after buying an additional 204,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in RPC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,649,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RPC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

