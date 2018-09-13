Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) vs. Navigator (NVGS) Financial Analysis

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: NVGS) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Bulkers -8.17% -1.84% -1.06% Navigator -0.72% -0.22% -0.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scorpio Bulkers and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Bulkers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Navigator 0 1 2 0 2.67

Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.31%. Navigator has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given Scorpio Bulkers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Scorpio Bulkers is more favorable than Navigator.

Risk & Volatility

Scorpio Bulkers has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Scorpio Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Scorpio Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Navigator does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Bulkers pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Bulkers and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Bulkers $162.21 million 3.07 -$59.72 million ($0.57) -11.49 Navigator $298.60 million 2.24 $5.31 million $0.16 75.00

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Scorpio Bulkers. Scorpio Bulkers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navigator beats Scorpio Bulkers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Monaco, Monaco.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

