Scopia Capital Management LP Has $77.95 Million Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Scopia Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,324,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639,105 shares during the quarter. Entercom Communications comprises about 1.4% of Scopia Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Scopia Capital Management LP owned about 7.31% of Entercom Communications worth $77,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,167 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 525,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 602.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 105,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,275,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,462. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Entercom Communications had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,882,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,538,937 shares in the company, valued at $27,568,319.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

