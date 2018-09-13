Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.94% of Science Applications International worth $375,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Science Applications International by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 684,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,489 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $1,767,652.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,322 shares of company stock worth $1,814,728. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of SAIC opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

