Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Trimmed by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 365.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 325,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 255,539 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $13,121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 50.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 214.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

