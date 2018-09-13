SAP SE (SAP) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,277,000 after purchasing an additional 131,728 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,099,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,943,000 after purchasing an additional 176,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,434,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,582,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,564,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,431,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SAP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of SAP opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $99.20 and a 12-month high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

