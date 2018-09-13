Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €29.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra set a €27.60 ($32.09) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.51 ($33.16).

ETR:LHA opened at €22.47 ($26.13) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.23 ($16.55) and a one year high of €31.26 ($36.35).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

