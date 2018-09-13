Sandler Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,120 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,891,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $70,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,803,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 106,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11 and a beta of 1.13. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.13 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. First Analysis set a $112.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

In other Qualys news, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 60,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $5,275,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,458,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,875,448.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $1,761,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,092 shares in the company, valued at $480,694,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,316 shares of company stock worth $24,443,894. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

