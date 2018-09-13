Sandler Capital Management Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 105.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,330 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 1.2% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.07% of Waste Connections worth $14,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,560,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,609,000 after purchasing an additional 467,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,873,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,543 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,260,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,073,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,976,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,385 shares of company stock worth $3,063,670. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,998. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.07. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

