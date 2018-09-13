Sanchez Production Partners LP (SNMP) Short Interest Update

Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,313 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the August 15th total of 27,189 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sanchez Production Partners stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Sanchez Production Partners has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.4508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.13%.

SNMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Production Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanchez Production Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director Eduardo Augusto Sanchez sold 25,000 shares of Sanchez Production Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 15,000 shares of Sanchez Production Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,158 shares of company stock valued at $503,764.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMP. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sanchez Production Partners by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period.

Sanchez Production Partners Company Profile

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

