Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 827.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 15,812,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $431,048,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $3,388,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,454,706 shares of company stock valued at $449,026,469 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $4,444,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 181,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

