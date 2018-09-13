Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.37% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWF. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gershon M. Distenfeld bought 3,970 shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $45,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AWF opened at $11.67 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

