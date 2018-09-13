Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Community Health Systems (CYH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837,427 shares during the quarter. Community Health Systems makes up 1.7% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 7.06% of Community Health Systems worth $27,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 110.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 885.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, insider Patton Paul Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $83,350 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $372.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.70. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

