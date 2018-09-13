Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,333,211 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333,211 shares during the period. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd makes up about 3.1% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 94.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSE HIO opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $5.19.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The closed-end fund reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

