Ruggie Capital Group Purchases Shares of 16,628 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,392,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,591,000 after buying an additional 3,588,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,189,000 after buying an additional 1,628,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,724,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,926,000 after buying an additional 4,348,627 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,633,000 after buying an additional 3,449,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 1,227,735 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

