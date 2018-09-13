Ruggie Capital Group Invests $301,000 in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED) Stock

Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRED. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period.

CRED stock opened at $107.61 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.38 and a 12-month high of $112.93.

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

