RPC (RES) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of RPC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RPC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of RPC from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

RES opened at $14.45 on Monday. RPC has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 1,637.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after buying an additional 1,062,861 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 375.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 924,379 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $12,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 3,444.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 555,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 83.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 504,118 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

