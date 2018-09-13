Royal Bank of Canada Trims Roots (ROOT) Target Price to C$10.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Roots presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Roots stock traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,024. Roots has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$13.55.

In other Roots news, Director James Alan Gabel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.46, for a total value of C$35,564.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

