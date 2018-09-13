Rowan Companies (RDC) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.375% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $98.50 and was trading at $96.63 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have commented on RDC. Societe Generale raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Shares of RDC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 3,055,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,792. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Rowan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 154,815 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rowan Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rowan Companies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 770,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 117,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rowan Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RDC)

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.