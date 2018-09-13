Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Hecla Mining (HL)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $2.94 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 0.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 169,919 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.