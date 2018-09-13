Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 902,305 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B worth $25,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

