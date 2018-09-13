Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Given a CHF 265 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a CHF 265 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 290 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a CHF 270 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 295 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 251.05.

ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Monday. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

