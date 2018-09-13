Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE RHI opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,375,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,023 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Robert Half International by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after acquiring an additional 756,618 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 4,750.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after acquiring an additional 485,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Robert Half International by 1,161.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 461,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

