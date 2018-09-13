Rio Tinto (RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Macquarie set a GBX 4,700 ($61.22) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.22) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cfra set a GBX 4,200 ($54.71) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,950 ($64.48) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,246.11 ($55.31).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 3,562.50 ($46.40) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.05).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,078 ($53.12), for a total value of £285.46 ($371.84).

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

