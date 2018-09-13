Ring Energy Inc (REI) Short Interest Update

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,368,328 shares, a decrease of 3.0% from the August 15th total of 7,595,947 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

REI opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

In other news, President David A. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

