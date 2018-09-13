Revlon Inc (REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman Acquires 20,000 Shares

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE REV traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 103,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. Revlon Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Revlon by 81.1% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 934,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 418,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revlon in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,352,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after purchasing an additional 394,720 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revlon in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.