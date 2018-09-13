Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $62.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

