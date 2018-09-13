Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1,455.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Corning by 55.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,164.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $132,267.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,658.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

