Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2,687.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,403,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Anthem by 359.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.07.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $792,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

