ResMed Inc. (RMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. ResMed posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.78 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

RMD opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. ResMed has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $66,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $298,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,036.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,610 shares of company stock worth $1,137,054. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 689.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.4% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

