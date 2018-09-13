Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,023 shares of company stock valued at $286,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $200,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $211,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

