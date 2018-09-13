Renos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (RNS)

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Renos has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Renos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Renos has a total market cap of $189,194.00 and $0.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000600 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos Profile

Renos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin . The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

