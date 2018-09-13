Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,771.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 114,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13,083.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director John J. Gauthier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.19 per share, for a total transaction of $140,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.81. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

