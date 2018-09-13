Regions Financial Corp (RF) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 422.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 692,611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 195.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 584,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 157,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 483,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $434,969.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

