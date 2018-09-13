Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Donaldson (DCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2018 – Donaldson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past month Donaldson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s adjusted earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 came in at 58 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but was 13.7% higher than the year-ago tally. Quarterly revenues also improved 9.8% year over year. Donaldson perceives that stronger top line performance as well as ongoing price realization and cost reduction moves will likely continue to boost up its profitability in the quarters ahead. The company even believes that new innovation investments and increased capital expenditure projects will aid in boosting up its revenues and profitability going forward. Donaldson also remains on track to boost up its shareholders remuneration over time.”

9/7/2018 – Donaldson was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2018 – Donaldson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

9/6/2018 – Donaldson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/6/2018 – Donaldson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s strength across its end-markets along with its line of innovative products and offerings augers well in the quarters ahead. Also, Donaldson’s acquisition proved conducive to the company’s performance. Furthermore, its strong liquidity position adds to the company’s strength. On the flip side, Donaldson’s operations remain vulnerable to weakness in the gas turbine market. Also, the company’s gross margins are being compressed due to inflation, which is affecting the outlay on raw materials like steel. This apart, over the past year, the company’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry average. Also, the company looks relatively more leveraged than the industry.”

8/1/2018 – Donaldson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past month, Donaldson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings increased 17.8% year over year, courtesy of solid performance across the company’s Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The company’s strength across its end-markets, coupled with its line of innovative products and offerings augers well in the quarters ahead. Also, Donaldson’s acquisition proved conducive to the company’s performance. Furthermore, its strong liquidity position adds to the company’s strength.”

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $57.44. 526,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.79 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 65,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

