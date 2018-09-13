Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.48

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.48 and last traded at $91.27, with a volume of 13361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $372,742.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $173,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

