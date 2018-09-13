RDS-A (RDS-A) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDS-A. Morgan Stanley downgraded RDS-A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised RDS-A from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded RDS-A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $64.37 on Tuesday.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

