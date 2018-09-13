Raymond James (RJF) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

