Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,705 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Harris worth $26,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harris by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,879,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Harris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,918,000 after acquiring an additional 377,269 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Harris by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,521,000 after buying an additional 256,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harris by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,480,000 after buying an additional 394,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Harris by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 745,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,695,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRS opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $122.61 and a 52 week high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In other news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $7,471,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,570,432.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 18,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $3,025,149.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Harris to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

