Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Lear Co. (LEA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Lear worth $24,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 338.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 137.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $154.56 and a 1-year high of $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

