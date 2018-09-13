Rawcoin Market Cap Reaches $5,582.00 (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Rawcoin has a total market cap of $5,582.00 and $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015272 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00284457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00148190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Rawcoin Coin Profile

Rawcoin (XRC) is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin . Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co . The official message board for Rawcoin is forum.rawcoin.co

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

