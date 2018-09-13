Rate3 Price Hits $0.0054 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, FCoin, DEx.top and BitForex. Rate3 has a market cap of $2.33 million and $158,018.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00281700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00147904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinrail, DEx.top, DDEX, FCoin, ABCC, Bibox, HADAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

