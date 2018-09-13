Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Insider Vii Lp Tcv Sells 182,600 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 182,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $6,931,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RPD opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.12. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 105.43%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

