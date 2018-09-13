Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Stake Lowered by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,886 shares during the period. Quest Resource accounts for 0.9% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 8.00% of Quest Resource worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.82. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

