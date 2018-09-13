Quantum Capital Management Invests $201,000 in Tronox Ltd (TROX) Stock

Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tronox by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 679,161 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,870,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 514,908 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000.

In other news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $203,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,669.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of OTCMKTS TROX opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

