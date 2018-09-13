QAD Inc. Class A (QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD Inc. Class A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. QAD Inc. Class A posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD Inc. Class A will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QAD Inc. Class A.

QAD Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. QAD Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of QAD Inc. Class A in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD Inc. Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of QAD Inc. Class A from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QAD Inc. Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, Director Cuylenburg Peter Van sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $415,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,055.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kara Bellamy sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $32,467.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,036.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,117 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 226.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. Class A by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 1.08. QAD Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

QAD Inc. Class A Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

